CRIME (CRIME) Information CRIME is a meme token built on the Avalanche blockchain, designed to leverage the speed and low-cost transactions offered by Avalanche's ecosystem. It serves as a community-driven asset with a focus on engagement and fun within the meme token space. CRIME utilizes decentralized governance and aims to foster a strong and active community. Its primary purpose is to offer a lighthearted and accessible entry point into the world of cryptocurrency while maintaining the core principles of decentralization and security. Official Website: https://arena.social/community/0xC55Fa890fd62c25c85D46f57aC972f3F30839E2F

CRIME (CRIME) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for CRIME (CRIME), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 57.86K $ 57.86K $ 57.86K Total Supply: $ 9.75B $ 9.75B $ 9.75B Circulating Supply: $ 9.75B $ 9.75B $ 9.75B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 57.86K $ 57.86K $ 57.86K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about CRIME (CRIME) price

CRIME (CRIME) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of CRIME (CRIME) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CRIME tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CRIME tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CRIME's tokenomics, explore CRIME token's live price!

