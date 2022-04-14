crippleguy (CRIP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into crippleguy (CRIP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

crippleguy (CRIP) Information Crippleguy the Dev that cooks not with his hands but his mouth! The Crip developer is crippled as a result of a drunk driving accident. When he was 16 he was hit by a drunk driver. He frequently live streams to hes community and shares stories of hes experiences. The focus of the token is to raise awareness for driving drunk and hopefully enable the developer to get a neuralink implant. We will also focus on charitable donations to relevant causes. Official Website: https://crippleguy.vip/ Buy CRIP Now!

crippleguy (CRIP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $ 5.91K
Total Supply: $ 1000.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 1000.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 5.91K
All-Time High: $ 0.00052551
All-Time Low: $ 0.00000364
Current Price: $ 0

crippleguy (CRIP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of crippleguy (CRIP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply: The maximum number of CRIP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CRIP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

CRIP Price Prediction

