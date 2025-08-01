Croatian FF Fan Token Price (VATRENI)
Croatian FF Fan Token (VATRENI) is currently trading at 1.059 USD with a market cap of $ 1.05M USD. VATRENI to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Croatian FF Fan Token to USD was $ -0.172250510891105.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Croatian FF Fan Token to USD was $ +0.5068000173.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Croatian FF Fan Token to USD was $ +1.2012320661.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Croatian FF Fan Token to USD was $ +0.7786257765858689.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.172250510891105
|-13.98%
|30 Days
|$ +0.5068000173
|+47.86%
|60 Days
|$ +1.2012320661
|+113.43%
|90 Days
|$ +0.7786257765858689
|+277.71%
Discover the latest price analysis of Croatian FF Fan Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.61%
-13.98%
+57.85%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
VATRENI is a loyalty crypto token. It's a Croatian Football Federation Fan Token.
