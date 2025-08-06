What is Crogecoin (CROGE)

We are one of the first meme to utility tokens in the Cronos space. Already achieving 1m in 3 days (very rare for cronos) We have become whitelisted on MMF (cronos largest exchange) and launched a new DAPP: https://dapp.crogecoin.com/dashboard Project is ran by 4 big name call channels in the BSC world. We are aiming to bring as much attention to CRO as possible, and turning it into a bigger space, hopefully one day taking over BSC market share. We are also planning on the first BSC to CRO bridge, which has never been done so far.

Crogecoin (CROGE) Resource Official Website

Crogecoin (CROGE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Crogecoin (CROGE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CROGE token's extensive tokenomics now!