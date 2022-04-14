Crogecoin (CROGE) Tokenomics
We are one of the first meme to utility tokens in the Cronos space. Already achieving 1m in 3 days (very rare for cronos) We have become whitelisted on MMF (cronos largest exchange) and launched a new DAPP: https://dapp.crogecoin.com/dashboard Project is ran by 4 big name call channels in the BSC world. We are aiming to bring as much attention to CRO as possible, and turning it into a bigger space, hopefully one day taking over BSC market share. We are also planning on the first BSC to CRO bridge, which has never been done so far.
Understanding the tokenomics of Crogecoin (CROGE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CROGE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CROGE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
