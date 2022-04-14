Croin (CR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Croin (CR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Croin (CR) Information The first blockchain solution with built-in credit functionality. Facilitating global commerce through secure, transparent conditional payments. Croin facilitates trade financing and conditional payment. It has use cases in everyday commerce and a web3 alternative to banking. A straightforward use-case is in trade financing, where crediting between two users can be facilitated. Other use cases are NFT/RWA Validation, Safeguarding Project Delivery, DAO for Boolean Output, & Secure Betting System. Official Website: https://www.croin.org/ Whitepaper: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1XlotIblJt5AocsQHrm824tmKCxH_jELu/view?usp=drive_link Buy CR Now!

Croin (CR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Croin (CR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 199.02M $ 199.02M $ 199.02M All-Time High: $ 0.205509 $ 0.205509 $ 0.205509 All-Time Low: $ 0.198213 $ 0.198213 $ 0.198213 Current Price: $ 0.199017 $ 0.199017 $ 0.199017 Learn more about Croin (CR) price

Croin (CR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Croin (CR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CR's tokenomics, explore CR token's live price!

