Crome (CROME) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Crome (CROME), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Crome (CROME) Information CROME introduces the first tokenized liquid agents, a new class of intelligent on-chain asset built on the ERC-LA standard. By merging the fungibility of ERC-20 tokens with the programmability of ERC-6551, each CROME token carries its own wallet, memory, and autonomous behavior. These liquid agents are capable of executing on-chain instructions, referencing and coordinating with other agents, and forming recursive structures or swarm-based intelligence systems. With the ability to act independently while remaining composable, CROME enables a new paradigm of programmable intelligence on-chain. This creates groundbreaking possibilities across DeFi, governance, and autonomous digital ecosystems, positioning CROME as the foundation for a future of intelligent, self-operating blockchain assets. Official Website: https://crome.pro/ Whitepaper: https://docs.crome.pro/ Buy CROME Now!

Crome (CROME) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Crome (CROME), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 289.33K $ 289.33K $ 289.33K Total Supply: $ 1.00M $ 1.00M $ 1.00M Circulating Supply: $ 1.00M $ 1.00M $ 1.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 289.33K $ 289.33K $ 289.33K All-Time High: $ 0.322876 $ 0.322876 $ 0.322876 All-Time Low: $ 0.276724 $ 0.276724 $ 0.276724 Current Price: $ 0.289091 $ 0.289091 $ 0.289091 Learn more about Crome (CROME) price

Crome (CROME) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Crome (CROME) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CROME tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CROME tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CROME's tokenomics, explore CROME token's live price!

CROME Price Prediction Want to know where CROME might be heading? Our CROME price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See CROME token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!