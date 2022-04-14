Cronos Army (CA) Tokenomics
Cronos Army (CA) Information
Project Overview: Cronos Army ($CA) is a revolutionary ecosystem blending NFTs, gaming, and AI on Cronos. Users create unique Soldier NFTs via croarmy.site's meme/NFT generator, deploying them in a strategic game to train on missions and earn $CRO rewards. Conquer lands, stake $CA for yields, and leverage AI for memes/intel shared on X.
Key Features: NFT & Meme Generator: Craft Soldier NFTs with distinct traits/personalities on croarmy.site.
AI-Powered Tools: Generate memes or intel reports and auto-post to X via connected accounts. Gaming Platform: Train NFTs, send on daily missions, conquer player lands based on XP/Rank for dominance.
Game Rewards/Staking:
Stake $CA on conquered territories to earn $CRO yields—APR scales with land holdings. Defend to retain rewards; losses only halt weekly earnings. No permanent penalties, ensuring fair play and sustained engagement. Rewards pool funded by in-game $CRO purchases.
Cronos Army (CA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Cronos Army (CA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Cronos Army (CA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Cronos Army (CA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand CA's tokenomics, explore CA token's live price!
CA Price Prediction
Want to know where CA might be heading? Our CA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.