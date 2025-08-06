More About CLG

CLG Price Info

CLG Whitepaper

CLG Official Website

CLG Tokenomics

CLG Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Cronos Legends Logo

Cronos Legends Price (CLG)

Unlisted

Cronos Legends (CLG) Live Price Chart

$278.75
$278.75$278.75
-27.20%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD

Price of Cronos Legends (CLG) Today

Cronos Legends (CLG) is currently trading at 278.62 USD with a market cap of $ 107.71K USD. CLG to USD price is updated in real-time.

Cronos Legends Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
-27.24%
Cronos Legends 24-hour price change
384.88 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the CLG to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CLG price information.

Cronos Legends (CLG) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Cronos Legends to USD was $ -104.3131692771117.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cronos Legends to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cronos Legends to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cronos Legends to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -104.3131692771117-27.24%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Cronos Legends (CLG) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Cronos Legends: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 277.01
$ 277.01$ 277.01

$ 386.46
$ 386.46$ 386.46

$ 474.6
$ 474.6$ 474.6

-1.54%

-27.24%

--

Cronos Legends (CLG) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 107.71K
$ 107.71K$ 107.71K

--
----

384.88
384.88 384.88

What is Cronos Legends (CLG)

Cronos Legends ($CLG) is a community-driven Web3 project on the Cronos chain, combining storytelling, NFTs, and interactive gameplay. At the heart of the Cronos Legends ecosystem lies $CLG, the native token that powers all core features — from accessing exclusive NFT collections to earning rewards in competitive battlegrounds. Cronos Legends centers around three main factions — the Cronos Guardians, the Chaos Horde, and the mystical Trinari — each with its own lore, characters, and collectible NFT sets. $CLG is the lifeblood of this world, enabling players to engage, stake, and shape the evolving narrative through community decisions.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Cronos Legends (CLG) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Cronos Legends (CLG) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Cronos Legends (CLG) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CLG token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Cronos Legends (CLG)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

CLG to Local Currencies

1 CLG to VND
7,331,885.3
1 CLG to AUD
A$429.0748
1 CLG to GBP
208.965
1 CLG to EUR
239.6132
1 CLG to USD
$278.62
1 CLG to MYR
RM1,175.7764
1 CLG to TRY
11,337.0478
1 CLG to JPY
¥40,957.14
1 CLG to ARS
ARS$372,983.0216
1 CLG to RUB
22,289.6
1 CLG to INR
24,440.5464
1 CLG to IDR
Rp4,567,540.2528
1 CLG to KRW
387,510.2684
1 CLG to PHP
16,031.7948
1 CLG to EGP
￡E.13,485.208
1 CLG to BRL
R$1,532.41
1 CLG to CAD
C$381.7094
1 CLG to BDT
33,977.709
1 CLG to NGN
426,023.911
1 CLG to UAH
11,618.454
1 CLG to VES
Bs35,106.12
1 CLG to CLP
$269,146.92
1 CLG to PKR
Rs78,927.4736
1 CLG to KZT
149,875.2704
1 CLG to THB
฿9,018.9294
1 CLG to TWD
NT$8,350.2414
1 CLG to AED
د.إ1,022.5354
1 CLG to CHF
Fr222.896
1 CLG to HKD
HK$2,184.3808
1 CLG to MAD
.د.م2,535.442
1 CLG to MXN
$5,215.7664
1 CLG to PLN
1,028.1078
1 CLG to RON
лв1,220.3556
1 CLG to SEK
kr2,691.4692
1 CLG to BGN
лв468.0816
1 CLG to HUF
Ft95,809.0594
1 CLG to CZK
5,917.8888
1 CLG to KWD
د.ك84.9791
1 CLG to ILS
958.4528