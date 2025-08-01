More About ZKCRO

Cronos zkEVM CRO Logo

Cronos zkEVM CRO Price (ZKCRO)

Cronos zkEVM CRO (ZKCRO) Live Price Chart

$0.146065
$0.146065$0.146065
-6.40%1D
USD

Price of Cronos zkEVM CRO (ZKCRO) Today

Cronos zkEVM CRO (ZKCRO) is currently trading at 0.145712 USD with a market cap of $ 20.08M USD. ZKCRO to USD price is updated in real-time.

Cronos zkEVM CRO Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
-6.70%
Cronos zkEVM CRO 24-hour price change
137.50M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the ZKCRO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ZKCRO price information.

Cronos zkEVM CRO (ZKCRO) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Cronos zkEVM CRO to USD was $ -0.0104654260899437.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cronos zkEVM CRO to USD was $ +0.1019667513.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cronos zkEVM CRO to USD was $ +0.0460077917.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cronos zkEVM CRO to USD was $ +0.05038753128533978.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0104654260899437-6.70%
30 Days$ +0.1019667513+69.98%
60 Days$ +0.0460077917+31.57%
90 Days$ +0.05038753128533978+52.86%

Cronos zkEVM CRO (ZKCRO) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Cronos zkEVM CRO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.144017
$ 0.144017$ 0.144017

$ 0.156257
$ 0.156257$ 0.156257

$ 0.229521
$ 0.229521$ 0.229521

-0.47%

-6.70%

+7.11%

Cronos zkEVM CRO (ZKCRO) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 20.08M
$ 20.08M$ 20.08M

--
----

137.50M
137.50M 137.50M

What is Cronos zkEVM CRO (ZKCRO)

Cronos zkEVM CRO (ZKCRO) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Cronos zkEVM CRO (ZKCRO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Cronos zkEVM CRO (ZKCRO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ZKCRO token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Cronos zkEVM CRO (ZKCRO)

Disclaimer

