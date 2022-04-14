Cronos zkEVM CRO (ZKCRO) Tokenomics

Cronos zkEVM CRO (ZKCRO) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Cronos zkEVM CRO (ZKCRO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Cronos zkEVM CRO (ZKCRO) Information

Official Website:
https://cronos-pos.org/
Whitepaper:
https://whitepaper.cronos.org/

Cronos zkEVM CRO (ZKCRO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Cronos zkEVM CRO (ZKCRO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 18.98M
$ 18.98M$ 18.98M
Total Supply:
$ 137.21M
$ 137.21M$ 137.21M
Circulating Supply:
$ 137.21M
$ 137.21M$ 137.21M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 18.98M
$ 18.98M$ 18.98M
All-Time High:
$ 0.229521
$ 0.229521$ 0.229521
All-Time Low:
$ 0.070262
$ 0.070262$ 0.070262
Current Price:
$ 0.138468
$ 0.138468$ 0.138468

Cronos zkEVM CRO (ZKCRO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Cronos zkEVM CRO (ZKCRO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of ZKCRO tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many ZKCRO tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand ZKCRO's tokenomics, explore ZKCRO token's live price!

ZKCRO Price Prediction

Want to know where ZKCRO might be heading? Our ZKCRO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.