CrowdSwap is a DeFi platform. It will help people to simplify the process of investing assets into different kinds of opportunities (Staking, lending, yield farming,...). CrowdSwap provides a one-stop-shop for best-price and aggregation swaps, cross-chain transfers and opportunity platforms in one confortable process for the user.
Users don´t have to spend their time on finding the best DEX and bridging solution anymore. CrowdSwap will calcualte the best route and optimize the prices along the way. Many DeFi platforms provide great functionality. CrowdSwap glues them together to make DeFi easier for everybody.
Analyzing the market multichain guarnatees the best prices for the user. No bad deals anymore that reside from illiquid liquidity pools. CrowdSwap finds the best prices in the DeDi space, calculates the shortest, fastest and most cost effective route and presents it to the user in a simple to execute process.
Understanding the tokenomics of CrowdSwap (CROWD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CROWD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CROWD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
