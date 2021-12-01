CrowdSwap (CROWD) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into CrowdSwap (CROWD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
CrowdSwap (CROWD) Information

CrowdSwap is a DeFi platform. It will help people to simplify the process of investing assets into different kinds of opportunities (Staking, lending, yield farming,...). CrowdSwap provides a one-stop-shop for best-price and aggregation swaps, cross-chain transfers and opportunity platforms in one confortable process for the user.

Users don´t have to spend their time on finding the best DEX and bridging solution anymore. CrowdSwap will calcualte the best route and optimize the prices along the way. Many DeFi platforms provide great functionality. CrowdSwap glues them together to make DeFi easier for everybody.

Analyzing the market multichain guarnatees the best prices for the user. No bad deals anymore that reside from illiquid liquidity pools. CrowdSwap finds the best prices in the DeDi space, calculates the shortest, fastest and most cost effective route and presents it to the user in a simple to execute process.

Official Website:
https://crowdswap.org/
Whitepaper:
http://crowdswap.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/Whitepaper20210403_EN_V1.1_Final.pdf

Explore key tokenomics and price data for CrowdSwap (CROWD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 540.14K
Total Supply:
$ 609.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 358.48M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 917.60K
All-Time High:
$ 0.302311
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00150673
CrowdSwap (CROWD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of CrowdSwap (CROWD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of CROWD tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many CROWD tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand CROWD's tokenomics, explore CROWD token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.