Cryfi Price (CRYFI)
The live price of Cryfi (CRYFI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 269.22K USD. CRYFI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Cryfi Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Cryfi price change within the day is +13.09%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.96M USD
Get real-time price updates of the CRYFI to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of Cryfi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cryfi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cryfi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cryfi to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+13.09%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Cryfi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.65%
+13.09%
+4.05%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is Cryfi? Cryfi is a Telegram Mini App where verified traders and bots can share trading signals directly in Telegram (Look for CryfiBot on tg ). Users can follow them, interact with signals, and execute trades — all in one place. What makes it different? - Proof-of-Signal: All trades are verifiable on-chain, giving traders transparent, tamper-proof track records. - Monetization: Signal Providers can charge per signal or run paid channels, with Cryfi handling payments, community tools, and more. - Learning Layer: Traders can unlock on-chain trading courses from verified pros using $CRYFI. - Community Features: From performance-based refunds to private trader brawls and DAO mentorship, we’re building the first social layer for verified trading.
Understanding the tokenomics of Cryfi (CRYFI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential.
