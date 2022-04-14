Cryfi (CRYFI) Information

What is Cryfi? Cryfi is a Telegram Mini App where verified traders and bots can share trading signals directly in Telegram (Look for CryfiBot on tg ). Users can follow them, interact with signals, and execute trades — all in one place.

What makes it different?

Proof-of-Signal: All trades are verifiable on-chain, giving traders transparent, tamper-proof track records.

Monetization: Signal Providers can charge per signal or run paid channels, with Cryfi handling payments, community tools, and more.

Learning Layer: Traders can unlock on-chain trading courses from verified pros using $CRYFI.

Community Features: From performance-based refunds to private trader brawls and DAO mentorship, we’re building the first social layer for verified trading.