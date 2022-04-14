Cryfi (CRYFI) Tokenomics
What is Cryfi? Cryfi is a Telegram Mini App where verified traders and bots can share trading signals directly in Telegram (Look for CryfiBot on tg ). Users can follow them, interact with signals, and execute trades — all in one place.
What makes it different?
- Proof-of-Signal: All trades are verifiable on-chain, giving traders transparent, tamper-proof track records.
- Monetization: Signal Providers can charge per signal or run paid channels, with Cryfi handling payments, community tools, and more.
- Learning Layer: Traders can unlock on-chain trading courses from verified pros using $CRYFI.
- Community Features: From performance-based refunds to private trader brawls and DAO mentorship, we’re building the first social layer for verified trading.
Cryfi (CRYFI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Cryfi (CRYFI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CRYFI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CRYFI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.