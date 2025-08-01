Cryowar Price (CWAR)
Cryowar (CWAR) is currently trading at 0.00090164 USD with a market cap of $ 271.81K USD. CWAR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the CWAR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CWAR price information.
During today, the price change of Cryowar to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cryowar to USD was $ +0.0001200406.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cryowar to USD was $ -0.0003254862.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cryowar to USD was $ -0.0005708362740800186.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.41%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0001200406
|+13.31%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0003254862
|-36.09%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0005708362740800186
|-38.76%
Discover the latest price analysis of Cryowar: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.03%
-0.41%
-10.27%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Cryowar is a Solana based, NFT, PvPvP, fast-paced gaming arena meta-verse which is built on the Unreal Engine. PvPvP game built on both mobile and PC (rapidly growing economies). It introduced the best practices of the blockchain world of DAO voting, NFTs, and decentralized finance and Play-To-Earn. Cryowar has been in development for three years. Play-to-Earn, Deflationary Mechanisms, High-Octane Gameplay, Solana and DAO Governance are just some of the functionalities we will start with but our long term vision it to expand further and make Cryowar the Champions League of Crypto where players using different blockchain network and NFTs to fight together.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Cryowar (CWAR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CWAR token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CWAR to VND
₫23.7266566
|1 CWAR to AUD
A$0.001397542
|1 CWAR to GBP
￡0.0006852464
|1 CWAR to EUR
€0.0007844268
|1 CWAR to USD
$0.00090164
|1 CWAR to MYR
RM0.0038500028
|1 CWAR to TRY
₺0.0366606824
|1 CWAR to JPY
¥0.135246
|1 CWAR to ARS
ARS$1.2368156536
|1 CWAR to RUB
₽0.0723025116
|1 CWAR to INR
₹0.0788574344
|1 CWAR to IDR
Rp14.7809812416
|1 CWAR to KRW
₩1.2681205944
|1 CWAR to PHP
₱0.0525295464
|1 CWAR to EGP
￡E.0.0438467532
|1 CWAR to BRL
R$0.0050401676
|1 CWAR to CAD
C$0.0012442632
|1 CWAR to BDT
৳0.1101623752
|1 CWAR to NGN
₦1.3807624796
|1 CWAR to UAH
₴0.0375893716
|1 CWAR to VES
Bs0.11090172
|1 CWAR to CLP
$0.87729572
|1 CWAR to PKR
Rs0.2556329728
|1 CWAR to KZT
₸0.4902847828
|1 CWAR to THB
฿0.0296008412
|1 CWAR to TWD
NT$0.027004118
|1 CWAR to AED
د.إ0.0033090188
|1 CWAR to CHF
Fr0.0007303284
|1 CWAR to HKD
HK$0.0070688576
|1 CWAR to MAD
.د.م0.0082229568
|1 CWAR to MXN
$0.017086078
|1 CWAR to PLN
zł0.00338115
|1 CWAR to RON
лв0.004012298
|1 CWAR to SEK
kr0.0088450884
|1 CWAR to BGN
лв0.0015418044
|1 CWAR to HUF
Ft0.31602482
|1 CWAR to CZK
Kč0.0194123092
|1 CWAR to KWD
د.ك0.00027590184
|1 CWAR to ILS
₪0.0030745924