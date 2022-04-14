Cryowar (CWAR) Tokenomics
Cryowar is a Solana based, NFT, PvPvP, fast-paced gaming arena meta-verse which is built on the Unreal Engine. PvPvP game built on both mobile and PC (rapidly growing economies). It introduced the best practices of the blockchain world of DAO voting, NFTs, and decentralized finance and Play-To-Earn. Cryowar has been in development for three years. Play-to-Earn, Deflationary Mechanisms, High-Octane Gameplay, Solana and DAO Governance are just some of the functionalities we will start with but our long term vision it to expand further and make Cryowar the Champions League of Crypto where players using different blockchain network and NFTs to fight together.
Understanding the tokenomics of Cryowar (CWAR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CWAR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CWAR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
