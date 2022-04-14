Cryowar (CWAR) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Cryowar (CWAR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Cryowar (CWAR) Information

Cryowar is a Solana based, NFT, PvPvP, fast-paced gaming arena meta-verse which is built on the Unreal Engine. PvPvP game built on both mobile and PC (rapidly growing economies). It introduced the best practices of the blockchain world of DAO voting, NFTs, and decentralized finance and Play-To-Earn. Cryowar has been in development for three years. Play-to-Earn, Deflationary Mechanisms, High-Octane Gameplay, Solana and DAO Governance are just some of the functionalities we will start with but our long term vision it to expand further and make Cryowar the Champions League of Crypto where players using different blockchain network and NFTs to fight together.

Official Website:
https://cryowar.com/

Cryowar (CWAR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Cryowar (CWAR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 261.25K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 301.36M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 866.90K
All-Time High:
$ 6.29
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00086709
Cryowar (CWAR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Cryowar (CWAR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of CWAR tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many CWAR tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

