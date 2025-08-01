Crypsi Coin Price (CRYPSI)
Crypsi Coin (CRYPSI) is currently trading at 0.01449384 USD with a market cap of $ 304.37K USD. CRYPSI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the CRYPSI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CRYPSI price information.
During today, the price change of Crypsi Coin to USD was $ -0.00123882234567042.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Crypsi Coin to USD was $ +0.0020750149.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Crypsi Coin to USD was $ +0.0014843938.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Crypsi Coin to USD was $ +0.000107743386964802.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00123882234567042
|-7.87%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0020750149
|+14.32%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0014843938
|+10.24%
|90 Days
|$ +0.000107743386964802
|+0.75%
Discover the latest price analysis of Crypsi Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.28%
-7.87%
-5.77%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Cypherpunk Memecoin
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Crypsi Coin (CRYPSI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CRYPSI token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CRYPSI to VND
₫381.4053996
|1 CRYPSI to AUD
A$0.022465452
|1 CRYPSI to GBP
￡0.0110153184
|1 CRYPSI to EUR
€0.0126096408
|1 CRYPSI to USD
$0.01449384
|1 CRYPSI to MYR
RM0.0618886968
|1 CRYPSI to TRY
₺0.5893195344
|1 CRYPSI to JPY
¥2.174076
|1 CRYPSI to ARS
ARS$19.8817800816
|1 CRYPSI to RUB
₽1.1622610296
|1 CRYPSI to INR
₹1.2676312464
|1 CRYPSI to IDR
Rp237.6038964096
|1 CRYPSI to KRW
₩20.3850062064
|1 CRYPSI to PHP
₱0.8444111184
|1 CRYPSI to EGP
￡E.0.7048354392
|1 CRYPSI to BRL
R$0.0810205656
|1 CRYPSI to CAD
C$0.0200014992
|1 CRYPSI to BDT
৳1.7708573712
|1 CRYPSI to NGN
₦22.1957216376
|1 CRYPSI to UAH
₴0.6042481896
|1 CRYPSI to VES
Bs1.78274232
|1 CRYPSI to CLP
$14.10250632
|1 CRYPSI to PKR
Rs4.1092935168
|1 CRYPSI to KZT
₸7.8813153768
|1 CRYPSI to THB
฿0.4758327672
|1 CRYPSI to TWD
NT$0.434090508
|1 CRYPSI to AED
د.إ0.0531923928
|1 CRYPSI to CHF
Fr0.0117400104
|1 CRYPSI to HKD
HK$0.1136317056
|1 CRYPSI to MAD
.د.م0.1321838208
|1 CRYPSI to MXN
$0.274658268
|1 CRYPSI to PLN
zł0.0543519
|1 CRYPSI to RON
лв0.064497588
|1 CRYPSI to SEK
kr0.1421845704
|1 CRYPSI to BGN
лв0.0247844664
|1 CRYPSI to HUF
Ft5.08009092
|1 CRYPSI to CZK
Kč0.3120523752
|1 CRYPSI to KWD
د.ك0.00443511504
|1 CRYPSI to ILS
₪0.0494239944