CrypstocksAI (MVP) Information Crypstocks AI Terminal is a platform created to give crypto holders clear, verifiable insight into the digital-asset landscape. The terminal streams real-time on-chain activity alongside market data that users can independently audit, helping them build an informed perspective before taking action. All investment decisions made with information from the terminal remain the user's sole responsibility; Crypstocks accepts no liability for any resulting gains or losses. Use the data, verify it for yourself, and trade at your own risk. Official Website: https://crypstocks.co.id/ Whitepaper: https://www.crypstocks.ai/

CrypstocksAI (MVP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for CrypstocksAI (MVP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 12.44M Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 12.44M All-Time High: $ 0.02268711 All-Time Low: $ 0.01056021 Current Price: $ 0.01245857

CrypstocksAI (MVP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of CrypstocksAI (MVP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MVP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MVP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

