Cryptex Finance Price (CTX)
Cryptex Finance (CTX) is currently trading at 1.7 USD with a market cap of $ 12.77M USD. CTX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the CTX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CTX price information.
During today, the price change of Cryptex Finance to USD was $ -0.048828418684551.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cryptex Finance to USD was $ +0.4382788700.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cryptex Finance to USD was $ -0.0010189800.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cryptex Finance to USD was $ -0.2476977902135693.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.048828418684551
|-2.78%
|30 Days
|$ +0.4382788700
|+25.78%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0010189800
|-0.05%
|90 Days
|$ -0.2476977902135693
|-12.71%
Discover the latest price analysis of Cryptex Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.60%
-2.78%
+1.04%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CTX is a governance token that powers and secures the Cryptex protocol. Holders of CTX can vote on protocol upgrades for TCAP as well as all future products within the Cryptex ecosystem.
