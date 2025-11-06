Cryptify AI (CRAI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.01693415$ 0.01693415 $ 0.01693415 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.24% Price Change (1D) -2.20% Price Change (7D) -30.77% Price Change (7D) -30.77%

Cryptify AI (CRAI) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, CRAI traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. CRAI's all-time high price is $ 0.01693415, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, CRAI has changed by -0.24% over the past hour, -2.20% over 24 hours, and -30.77% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Cryptify AI (CRAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 299.45K$ 299.45K $ 299.45K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 299.45K$ 299.45K $ 299.45K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Cryptify AI is $ 299.45K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CRAI is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 299.45K.