Market Cap: $ 310.36K
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 310.36K
All-Time High: $ 0.01693415
All-Time Low: $ 0.00028042
Current Price: $ 0.00031047

Cryptify AI is a platform designed to optimize influencer marketing by using AI and Big Data analytics. It helps businesses gain a deeper understanding of their Key Opinion Leader (KOL) investments by linking influencer activities to tangible business outcomes. Initially focused on Web3, Cryptify AI provides real-time insights into influencer performance, sentiment analysis, and ROI measurement. The platform aims to bridge the gap between influencer investments and results, enabling businesses to make data-driven decisions and maximize their marketing impact.

Official Website: https://cryptify.ai/
Whitepaper: https://docs.cryptify.ai/

Cryptify AI (CRAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Cryptify AI (CRAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CRAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CRAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CRAI's tokenomics, explore CRAI token's live price!

