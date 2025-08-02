Crypto Bros Price (BROS)
During today, the price change of Crypto Bros to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Crypto Bros to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Crypto Bros to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Crypto Bros to USD was $ 0.
Discover the latest price analysis of Crypto Bros: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-9.43%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? Crypto Bros is a meme token that was created after US Rep. Brad Sherman's remarks before Congress which criticized "crypto bros" who, he claims, "printed over a trillion dollars out of thin air." The Congressman's words were quickly shared across social media and a community of likeminded, self-proclaimed "crypto bros" organically arose, leading to the creation of the token. What makes your project unique? The $BROS smart contract features a fixed supply of 69,000,000,000,000 meaning that no new tokens can be minted. There are no transaction taxes when transferring tokens on an exchange or to any other wallet. Ownership of the contract has been renounced, ensuring that it is impossible to edit the contract functions in any way. History of your project. $BROS came about as a direct result of Rep. Sherman's comments to the United States Congress on May 10, 2023. Sherman, however, is no stranger to memecoins - in late 2021, also before Congress, his ramblings about a hypothetical "mongoose coin" spawned dozens of memecoins and derivatives. Now, over a year later, Sherman is at it again, criticizing so called "crypto bros" who "made over a trillion dollars out of thin air." Thus a decentralized community of self-proclaimed cryptobros have come together to support the $BROS token. What’s next for your project? Our project is a grassroots one and relies on word of mouth growth and community-led initiatives that is using memetic power to increase exposure throughout crypto communities. What can your token be used for? This token is a memecoin for purely entertainment purposes and offers no guarantee of value or expectation of financial return.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
