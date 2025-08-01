Crypto Czar Price (CZAR)
Crypto Czar (CZAR) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 19.79K USD. CZAR to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Crypto Czar to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Crypto Czar to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Crypto Czar to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Crypto Czar to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+0.28%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-13.25%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Crypto Czar: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+0.82%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Crypto Czar ($czar) is a meme-based cryptocurrency created as a tribute to a widely recognized and cherished meme. It operates solely as a community-driven entertainment token with no inherent value, utility, or promise of financial gain. $czar is not backed by a formal team or a defined roadmap. Instead, its purpose is to bring together like-minded enthusiasts who appreciate the humor and creativity surrounding the meme culture within the cryptocurrency space. The project does not aim to serve any practical function and is purely for entertainment purposes, reflecting the fun and speculative nature of meme coins in the crypto ecosystem. For additional information and community discussions, visit the project's official pages: Website: https://cryptoczar.xyz/ DEXTools Pair Explorer: https://www.dextools.io/app/en/ether/pair-explorer/0x78cc5dc7543b84578e0aba79fc79e5d416c6ae7f?t=1732291848764 X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/CryptoCzarEth Telegram:https://t.me/CryptoCzarEth
Understanding the tokenomics of Crypto Czar (CZAR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CZAR token's extensive tokenomics now!
