Crypto Factor is a Web3 infrastructure platform focused on building token and data ecosystems. It provides modular infrastructure for token issuance, liquidity deployment, on-chain entities, and treasury management, as well as mechanisms such as staking, vesting, and asset-backing. The platform is powered by the Crypto Factor Token (CFR), which is used for fees, staking, and ecosystem operations. CFR is live on Polygon and actively traded on the QuickSwap decentralised exchange, establishing cross-chain market access. Through its InterChain protocol, Crypto Factor connects multiple blockchains including Partisia, Polygon, and DeFiChain, enabling secure cross-chain value transfer and interoperability. The project has been supported by grants from the Partisia Blockchain Foundation and Polygon Labs.

Crypto Factor (CFR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Crypto Factor (CFR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CFR token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Crypto Factor (CFR) How much is Crypto Factor (CFR) worth today? The live CFR price in USD is 0.01839207 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current CFR to USD price? $ 0.01839207 . Check out The current price of CFR to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Crypto Factor? The market cap for CFR is $ 1.84M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of CFR? The circulating supply of CFR is 100.00M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of CFR? CFR achieved an ATH price of 0.01855005 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of CFR? CFR saw an ATL price of 0.01763135 USD . What is the trading volume of CFR? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for CFR is -- USD . Will CFR go higher this year? CFR might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out CFR price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

