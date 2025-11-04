Crypto Rug Muncher ($CRM) is a creator token launched on Bags App. Our goal is straightforward: use the token to fund and release security tools that help degens stay safe in crypto. We commit 50% of creator fees to building practical things like scam checks, wallet safety helpers, and clear how‑to guides. The project operates through Rug Munch Media LLC for accountability. Holders can give input on what we build through chats and AMAs, and we ship tools that reduce day‑to‑day risk for regular users.

