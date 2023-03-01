Crypto SDG (SDG) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Crypto SDG (SDG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Crypto SDG (SDG) Information

What is the project about? The Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) is a platform that enables buying and selling shares with a focus on achieving sustainable development goals. The project aims to support comprehensive technological, environmental, social, and economic measures that lead to the achievement of these goals.

What makes your project unique? SDG is unique in its approach to combining sustainable development with a platform for buying and selling shares. The project is committed to promoting the Sustainable Development Goals set by the United Nations and contributing to their achievement.

History of your project The project was created to attract people to support many different social projects all around the world.

What’s next for your project? We aims to attract attention of people to global social projects

What can your token be used for? SDG token can be used to support most popular projects.

Official Website:
https://cryptosdg.com/
Whitepaper:
http://cryptosdg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/SDG-WhitePaper_opt.pdf

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Crypto SDG (SDG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 4.04T
$ 4.04T
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 2.95B
$ 2.95B
All-Time High:
$ 0.03169317
$ 0.03169317
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00073005
$ 0.00073005

Understanding the tokenomics of Crypto SDG (SDG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of SDG tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many SDG tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand SDG's tokenomics, explore SDG token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.