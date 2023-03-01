Crypto SDG (SDG) Information

What is the project about? The Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) is a platform that enables buying and selling shares with a focus on achieving sustainable development goals. The project aims to support comprehensive technological, environmental, social, and economic measures that lead to the achievement of these goals.

What makes your project unique? SDG is unique in its approach to combining sustainable development with a platform for buying and selling shares. The project is committed to promoting the Sustainable Development Goals set by the United Nations and contributing to their achievement.

History of your project The project was created to attract people to support many different social projects all around the world.

What’s next for your project? We aims to attract attention of people to global social projects

What can your token be used for? SDG token can be used to support most popular projects.