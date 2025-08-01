What is Crypto Strategic Reserve (CSR)

The Crypto Strategic Reserve $CSR is a memecoin behind the news of President Donald Trump announcing that the United States will be creating a Crypto Strategic Reserve. @realDonaldTrump "A U.S. Crypto Reserve will elevate this critical industry after years of corrupt attacks by the Biden Administration, which is why my Executive Order on Digital Assets directed the Presidential Working Group to move forward on a Crypto Strategic Reserve that includes XRP, SOL, and ADA. I will make sure the U.S. is the Crypto Capital of the World. We are MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" The President later added a more to the message: "And, obviously, BTC and ETH, as other valuable Cryptocurrencies, will be the heart of the Reserve. I also love Bitcoin and Ethereum!"

