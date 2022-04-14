Crypto Twitter (CT) Tokenomics

Crypto Twitter (CT) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Crypto Twitter (CT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Crypto Twitter (CT) Information

Crypto Twitter Token is an on-chain memecoin, and more specifically culture coin, on Solana that brings together and represents the entirety of the community on Twitter that uses the app for cryptocurrency purposes known as “Crypto Twitter.” As a memecoin, Crypto Twitter Token derives its value from community, branding, and attention. Crypto Twitter is a community with a long track record of being around for over a decade and steadily increasing the number of users and members of the community as the cryptocurrency market develops over time. Crypto Twitter Token strives to be not just a token, but an entire brand, that boasts having its hand in multiple avenues of marketing, as well as one of the most enthusiastic, active, and close communities on the blockchain.

Official Website:
https://CryptoTwitter.org
Whitepaper:
https://docs.cryptotwitter.org/

Crypto Twitter (CT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Crypto Twitter (CT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 47.22K
$ 47.22K$ 47.22K
Total Supply:
$ 913.20M
$ 913.20M$ 913.20M
Circulating Supply:
$ 913.20M
$ 913.20M$ 913.20M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 47.22K
$ 47.22K$ 47.22K
All-Time High:
$ 0.002489
$ 0.002489$ 0.002489
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

Crypto Twitter (CT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Crypto Twitter (CT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of CT tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many CT tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand CT's tokenomics, explore CT token's live price!

CT Price Prediction

Want to know where CT might be heading? Our CT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.