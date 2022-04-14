Crypto Twitter (CT) Information

Crypto Twitter Token is an on-chain memecoin, and more specifically culture coin, on Solana that brings together and represents the entirety of the community on Twitter that uses the app for cryptocurrency purposes known as “Crypto Twitter.” As a memecoin, Crypto Twitter Token derives its value from community, branding, and attention. Crypto Twitter is a community with a long track record of being around for over a decade and steadily increasing the number of users and members of the community as the cryptocurrency market develops over time. Crypto Twitter Token strives to be not just a token, but an entire brand, that boasts having its hand in multiple avenues of marketing, as well as one of the most enthusiastic, active, and close communities on the blockchain.