Crypto Unicorns (CU) Information Crypto Unicorns ($CU) are the Unicorn multiverse's primary value token. Holders will be able to utilize these tokens in a variety of ways including: Governance! CU can be staked to receive sCU which can be used to vote on governance proposals that shape the future of the DAO. In addition to the governance benefit, staked CU also generates rewards in the form of CU.

Liquidity Providing! CU can be paired with ETH, entered into a LP position, and staked to earn CU, XAI, and other rewards!

Unicorns! CU is required to breed or evolve unicorns within the core game!.

Rituals! CU is required to mint rituals that can be used to produce minions and increase your shadowcorn prestige.

Supplies! CU can be used to purchase seedbags, materials, boosters, and berries from the in-game marketplace (RMP).

Unicorn Party! CU can be used to participate in unicorn party games (bumpercorns, mob run, trivia, bingo, and more coming soon!

Rainbow Rumble! CU can be used to participate in rainbow rumble tournaments and events.

Crafting! CU can be used to craft items through the in-game workshop.

Opponent Selection! CU can be used to reroll opponents in Twilight Tactics to ensure you locate a good matchup.

Quests! CU can be used as an entry cost for in-game quests.

Codices! CU can be used to purchase codices in-game which can be used to craft gems. Official Website: https://laguna.games/ Whitepaper: https://whitepaper.cryptounicorns.fun/crypto-unicorns-whitepaper-v2

Crypto Unicorns (CU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Crypto Unicorns (CU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 143.33K $ 143.33K $ 143.33K Total Supply: $ 92.83M $ 92.83M $ 92.83M Circulating Supply: $ 47.31M $ 47.31M $ 47.31M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 281.25K $ 281.25K $ 281.25K All-Time High: $ 0.393779 $ 0.393779 $ 0.393779 All-Time Low: $ 0.00142871 $ 0.00142871 $ 0.00142871 Current Price: $ 0.00302972 $ 0.00302972 $ 0.00302972 Learn more about Crypto Unicorns (CU) price

Crypto Unicorns (CU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Crypto Unicorns (CU) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CU's tokenomics, explore CU token's live price!

