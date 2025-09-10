What is CryptoAI (CAI)

CryptoAI is an ERC20 project which launched on 27th January 2023. The native token of the CryptoAI project is $CAI, it has a total supply of 100 million tokens. CryptoAI is a project that leverages Artificial Intelligence to provide real solutions for the cryptocurrency space. CryptoAI aims to revolutionize the crypto landscape by providing users with powerful and innovative tools in the form of powered telegram bots whose solutions are to gain time, automate things and make it easier to trade cryptos. Ultimately, CryptoAI's mission is to make artificial intelligence accessible to the masses and create a bonding between the cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence sectors. No need to register anywhere or be worried about collected data: their bots are safe, anonymous, free, and fast to use. Their economic model mostly relies on the advertising system linked to their bots. A part of their revenue is used to buy back and burn $CAI tokens. By doing this, they assure themselves that their cryptocurrency is deflationary, which means that the supply will reduce over time, driving the price up. This consistent ecosystem is made to sustain the project in the long term.

CryptoAI (CAI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of CryptoAI (CAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CAI token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About CryptoAI (CAI) How much is CryptoAI (CAI) worth today? The live CAI price in USD is 0.00057314 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current CAI to USD price? $ 0.00057314 . Check out The current price of CAI to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of CryptoAI? The market cap for CAI is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of CAI? The circulating supply of CAI is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of CAI? CAI achieved an ATH price of 0.112062 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of CAI? CAI saw an ATL price of 0.00022673 USD . What is the trading volume of CAI? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for CAI is -- USD . Will CAI go higher this year? CAI might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out CAI price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

