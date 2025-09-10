CryptoAI Price (CAI)
CryptoAI (CAI) real-time price is $0.00057314. Over the past 24 hours, CAI traded between a low of $ 0.00056871 and a high of $ 0.00057351, showing active market volatility. CAI's all-time high price is $ 0.112062, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00022673.
In terms of short-term performance, CAI has changed by +0.09% over the past hour, +0.32% over 24 hours, and -3.57% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of CryptoAI is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CAI is 0.00, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 57.31K.
During today, the price change of CryptoAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CryptoAI to USD was $ +0.0000124907.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CryptoAI to USD was $ +0.0002815973.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CryptoAI to USD was $ +0.0001895199507627389.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.32%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000124907
|+2.18%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0002815973
|+49.13%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0001895199507627389
|+49.40%
CryptoAI is an ERC20 project which launched on 27th January 2023. The native token of the CryptoAI project is $CAI, it has a total supply of 100 million tokens. CryptoAI is a project that leverages Artificial Intelligence to provide real solutions for the cryptocurrency space. CryptoAI aims to revolutionize the crypto landscape by providing users with powerful and innovative tools in the form of powered telegram bots whose solutions are to gain time, automate things and make it easier to trade cryptos. Ultimately, CryptoAI's mission is to make artificial intelligence accessible to the masses and create a bonding between the cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence sectors. No need to register anywhere or be worried about collected data: their bots are safe, anonymous, free, and fast to use. Their economic model mostly relies on the advertising system linked to their bots. A part of their revenue is used to buy back and burn $CAI tokens. By doing this, they assure themselves that their cryptocurrency is deflationary, which means that the supply will reduce over time, driving the price up. This consistent ecosystem is made to sustain the project in the long term.
