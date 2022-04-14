Cryptoforce (COF) Tokenomics
Cryptoforce: Where competition meets earnings in a visually stunning P2E game. game. The COF chip is the currency of this universe, and you will do almost every transaction with it. $COFchips can be earned from mobs and tasks. Dropped items can be exchanged with NPCs in exchange for $COFchips. Write Your Own Story in the COF Universe Our game provides both PVE and PVP modes. Dive into epic dungeons on your own or with your friends, defeat your enemies and gain rare items. Test your skills against other players in rewarding PVP battles, and gain while doing so!
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of COF tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many COF tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
