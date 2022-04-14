CryptoHub (HUB) Tokenomics
CryptoHub is a Premium Web3 Launchpad and development studio empowering crypto projects to raise capital and grow through secure, transparent token sales. Beyond their flagship launchpad, CryptoHub offers a comprehensive suite of Web3 Tools where projects can create tokens, set up sales, manage token distribution with lockups and vesting schedules, and leverage an integrated swap across multiple blockchains.
The HUB token is the native utility and revenue-share asset of CryptoHub’s ecosystem. By simply holding HUB, investors earn ownership points, granting them a share of platform revenues and exclusive access to upcoming features. The recent migration of HUB to the Base Network ensures faster, cheaper transactions, further enhancing user experience. CryptoHub Web3 Tools empower both project teams and investors with user-friendly, secure solutions to streamline fundraising and token management in one investor-first platform.
Understanding the tokenomics of CryptoHub (HUB) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of HUB tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many HUB tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
HUB Price Prediction
Want to know where HUB might be heading? Our HUB price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
