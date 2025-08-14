CryptoLoots Price (CLOOTS)
CryptoLoots (CLOOTS) is currently trading at 0.00170939 USD with a market cap of $ 1.72M USD. CLOOTS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the CLOOTS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CLOOTS price information.
During today, the price change of CryptoLoots to USD was $ -0.000353855546687133.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CryptoLoots to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CryptoLoots to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CryptoLoots to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000353855546687133
|-17.15%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of CryptoLoots: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+4.15%
-17.15%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CryptoLoots is an innovative web platform that brings the excitement of loot boxes into the world of cryptocurrencies. Through a roulette-style animation, each box offers the chance to win amazing prizes, such as cryptocurrencies or NFTs. The entire process is backed by a fully transparent algorithmic system linked to the EOS blockchain, ensuring a secure, fair, and verifiable experience for the user. Cryptoloots Copy tokenomicsToken CryptoLoots The CryptoLoots token is a token built on the Solana network, set to launch on the Letsbonk.fun platform on August 11, 2025. The main goal of this token is to boost visibility for the casino, reward token holders, and foster a united and passionate community. The token will have a unique utility: holders will be able to stake it on our platform and receive rewards in USDT. These rewards will come from 10% of CryptoLoots' net revenue. Another source of value for the CryptoLoots token is that an additional 10% of the net revenue from the CryptoLoots casino will be used to buy back tokens from the market and automatically burn them. This creates constant liquidity for the token, contributes to price appreciation, and reduces the total supply in circulation.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
