CryptoLoots (CLOOTS) Information

CryptoLoots is an innovative web platform that brings the excitement of loot boxes into the world of cryptocurrencies. Through a roulette-style animation, each box offers the chance to win amazing prizes, such as cryptocurrencies or NFTs. The entire process is backed by a fully transparent algorithmic system linked to the EOS blockchain, ensuring a secure, fair, and verifiable experience for the user.

Cryptoloots

tokenomicsToken CryptoLoots

The CryptoLoots token is a token built on the Solana network, set to launch on the Letsbonk.fun platform on August 11, 2025. The main goal of this token is to boost visibility for the casino, reward token holders, and foster a united and passionate community.

The token will have a unique utility: holders will be able to stake it on our platform and receive rewards in USDT. These rewards will come from 10% of CryptoLoots' net revenue.

Another source of value for the CryptoLoots token is that an additional 10% of the net revenue from the CryptoLoots casino will be used to buy back tokens from the market and automatically burn them. This creates constant liquidity for the token, contributes to price appreciation, and reduces the total supply in circulation.