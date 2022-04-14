CryptoMines Reborn (CRUX) Tokenomics
CryptoMines Reborn is an NFT game achieved with the effort and attention to detail necessary to provide its users with a long term NFT play-to-earn game, which will allow all players to have a fun and entertaining experience while improving their accounts and collections of hangars, workers, spaceships and fleets, in order to safely traverse our galaxies. The main goal of Reborn is the search for Dark Matter as a utilitarian material of our Metaverse, this will allow explorers to profit as they progress in their explorations, discoveries, and improve their strategies to obtain profits. CryptoMines Reborn aims to retake its claimed position as the best NFT play-to-earn game on the BNB Chain, as well as continue the legacy of 'Legacy' and host all the displaced workers to the SIKX19-02 Galaxy. The game will be released on the BNB Chain and is compatible with web3 wallets such as Metamask, which will be used to pay for transactions and expenses associated with the game. Metamask can be installed as a browser extension, or as an application on mobile devices. The assets are NFTs owned by the players, they are minted with the ERC-721 standard and can be exchanged with other players in our proprietary Marketplace.
Understanding the tokenomics of CryptoMines Reborn (CRUX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CRUX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CRUX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
