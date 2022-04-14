CryptoPerformance Coin (CPC) Tokenomics
The CPCoin (CPC) is the native coin of the CryptoPerformance CHAIN, the proprietary blockchain designed by CryptoPerformance Group. Launched in 2020 the CPCoin has since become an integral part of the crypto market and a key asset to advancing the CryptoPerformance Platform and ecosystem. Every CPCoin acquired allows the owner to have a part of the innovative CryptoPerformance CHAIN and become an integral part of the ever-expanding community. The CPCoin plays a vital part in growing the community and has multiple underlying functions that keep the coin in constant circulation and demand. The CPCoin is the native coin of the CryptoPerformance CHAIN, a secure, fast (1 block = 5000 transactions in under 15seconds) and ultra-low fee blockchain, guaranteeing the safety of the CPCoin and any projects associated. The CPCoin does not rely on third party blockchains and has its own Cx0 Secure Wallet.
CryptoPerformance Coin (CPC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Understanding the tokenomics of CryptoPerformance Coin (CPC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CPC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CPC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
