What is Cryptopolis (CPO)

Cryptopolis is an NFT based game where you can collect, earn, win and display your NFTs while playing and socializing with your friends. Play your way up the Cryptopolis to unlock bigger, more luxurious and more customizable apartments! Display your rare NFT items and brag to your friends! Use $CPO to buy and sell NFT rooms, interior, pets and clothes as a single item or as a bundle at the Cryptopolis marketplace and become the wealthiest Cryptopian! Climb your way up the Cryptopolis tower by doing mini games and performing tasks and achievements. Can you reach the top floor?

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Cryptopolis (CPO) Resource Official Website

Cryptopolis (CPO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Cryptopolis (CPO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CPO token's extensive tokenomics now!