cryptopunks bot (BOT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into cryptopunks bot (BOT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

cryptopunks bot (BOT) Information $bot is a meme token, launched on Solana via pump (dot) fun. It was created by an OG CryptoPunks claimer and celebrates the culture and success of the most iconic NFT project to date. It has no roadmap or utility. It is all about creativity, art, humor, and of course memes. No strings attached. A community of OGs and new memecoin holders is brought together to network and exchange. The bot is working! Official Website: https://pump.fun/coin/zAgSwaSC2XjeM545v4YT4ifMpnxkuEE1f8Fq2Ygpump Buy BOT Now!

cryptopunks bot (BOT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for cryptopunks bot (BOT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 6.22K $ 6.22K $ 6.22K Total Supply: $ 998.51M $ 998.51M $ 998.51M Circulating Supply: $ 998.51M $ 998.51M $ 998.51M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 6.22K $ 6.22K $ 6.22K All-Time High: $ 0.00303978 $ 0.00303978 $ 0.00303978 All-Time Low: $ 0.0000044 $ 0.0000044 $ 0.0000044 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about cryptopunks bot (BOT) price

cryptopunks bot (BOT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of cryptopunks bot (BOT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BOT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BOT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BOT's tokenomics, explore BOT token's live price!

BOT Price Prediction Want to know where BOT might be heading? Our BOT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See BOT token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!