Cryptorg (CTG) Tokenomics

Cryptorg (CTG) Information Automated Digital Currency Trading The service is designed to automate trade on various cryptocurrency exchanges. User-friendly interface for creating and configuring trading bots. Service is available 24/7/365. Customize notifications via Telegram, group chat and many other buns. Official Website: https://cryptorg.net/ Buy CTG Now!

Cryptorg (CTG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 100.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.96M
All-Time High: $ 40,603
All-Time Low: $ 0.00239979
Current Price: $ 0.02962589

Cryptorg (CTG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Cryptorg (CTG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CTG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CTG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CTG's tokenomics, explore CTG token's live price!

