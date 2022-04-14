CryptoUnity (CUT) Information

CryptoUnity is a platform where beginners buy crypto, cold-store it, and learn as they go.

CryptoUnity is a beginner-focused crypto platform where education and security go hand in hand. The educational exchange is easy to use and lets users learn on the go, while they explore the platform and all its features needed on the journey.

With the slogan “Start simple, Stay secure”, CryptoUnity also emphasizes safety as a top priority, setting new standards in the industry. Not only is CryptoUnity the first to implement a cold wallet to a centralized exchange, giving the user important ownership over his keys (and his coins), but it is also pioneering in the usage of an external custodian to look over the user's funds.

By separating them from those of the company, CryptoUnity is providing an additional layer, not only of security but also user certainty.