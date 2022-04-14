Crystal (CRYSTAL) Tokenomics
$Crystal is the preeminent ERC404 token on Arbitrum, boasting the most expansive community within its category. Its remarkable journey underscores the vast possibilities of ERC404 tokens on the Arbitrum network. Building on this success, Scattering.io (creator of $CRYSTAL) is actively seeking collaboration with inventive creators and ambitious game developers within the Arbitrum ecosystem to embrace and integrate the ERC404 standard.
Our vision is clear: to establish Scattering.io as the premier marketplace for ERC404 token trading on Arbitrum. $Crystal is set to be at the heart of this thriving marketplace, playing a pivotal role in weaving together the fabric of this burgeoning ecosystem.
We invite visionaries planning to launch ERC404 tokens on Arbitrum to join hands with us. Scattering.io is committed to providing comprehensive support spanning launch assistance, marketing strategies, and liquidity provisions to ensure your project takes flight and reaches its full potential.
Connect with our team—let's shape the future of ERC404 tokens together.
Crystal (CRYSTAL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Crystal (CRYSTAL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Crystal (CRYSTAL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Crystal (CRYSTAL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CRYSTAL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CRYSTAL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
