CrystalMine (CRYSTAL) Information

CrystalMine is a science fiction-themed NFT strategy game full of futuristic and adventurous spirit. In this game, players will command workers and spaceships to cross the vast galaxy in search of the mysterious and precious mineral - $Crystal. This mineral is not only a source of energy for life in the universe, but also the key to your survival, development and profit in this world.

Vision of the game

CrystalMine aims to become one of the most influential science fiction games on the blockchain. We hope to bring players not only a game experience with strong strategy and playability, but also a sense of immersion in deep participation in the metaverse: