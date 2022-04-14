CSR (CSR) Tokenomics
CSR ""Plastic Credit"" is set to follow in the footsteps of the “Carbon Credit”. Distribution of CSR is directly connected to actual removal of plastic waste, by Corsair facilities presently in Thailand and later around the world.
Plastic waste is a major global problem and CSR and Corsair bring a solution for this problem. Plastic waste is removed from the environment, including landfills and our oceans and converted into Advanced Bio-oil.
Advanced Bio-oil can be used to produce environmentally friendlier fuels, such as gasoline, Diesel and Jet fuel, and perhaps more importantly new plastic products. In this way the plastic waste is now properly recycled similar to paper, glass and steel.
Understanding the tokenomics of CSR (CSR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CSR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CSR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
