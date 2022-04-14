CTC PLUS (CTCP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into CTC PLUS (CTCP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

CTC PLUS (CTCP) Information CTCP is a native token within the Tantin.app ecosystem, which currently powers staking services and will expand its role as a utility asset across multiple products. The project is designed to provide users with access to high-yield staking opportunities, flexible participation, and future integration into core ecosystem features. CTCP will be used for transaction fees, governance, and as a medium of exchange for upcoming modules such as automated trading bots and GameFi applications. Through these utilities, the token supports both user engagement and long-term ecosystem growth. Official Website: https://tantin.app/ Buy CTCP Now!

CTC PLUS (CTCP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for CTC PLUS (CTCP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 87.26M $ 87.26M $ 87.26M Total Supply: $ 108.00M $ 108.00M $ 108.00M Circulating Supply: $ 108.00M $ 108.00M $ 108.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 87.26M $ 87.26M $ 87.26M All-Time High: $ 0.838932 $ 0.838932 $ 0.838932 All-Time Low: $ 0.63581 $ 0.63581 $ 0.63581 Current Price: $ 0.805086 $ 0.805086 $ 0.805086 Learn more about CTC PLUS (CTCP) price

CTC PLUS (CTCP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of CTC PLUS (CTCP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CTCP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CTCP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CTCP's tokenomics, explore CTCP token's live price!

