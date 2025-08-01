What is Ctrl (CTRL)

Ctrl (fka XDEFI Wallet) is the world's most powerful crypto wallet. Secure, easy-to-use and supports more than 2100 blockchains. Ctrl (fka XDEFI Wallet) is a non-custodial wallet that allows you to securely swap, store, and send NFTs and crypto across more than 34 blockchains in a single interface. Being a non-custodial wallet, users are in complete control of the coins and tokens and CTRL does not have access to seed phrases. As an alternative to Metamask, CTRL can be used to interact with decentralized finance applications, view NFT collections, swaps, and bridging.

Ctrl (CTRL) Resource Official Website

Ctrl (CTRL) Tokenomics

