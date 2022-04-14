CUBISWAP (CUBI) Tokenomics
CUBISwap is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) that offers a full suite of tools to explore and engage with decentralized finance opportunities. Using the products within our DeFi Hub, users and partners can tap into this new wave of financial innovation in a secure, transparent, and globally accessible way. Our community and partners can tap into the next generation of financial innovation through our decentralized exchange, utility token staking, premium launchpad, lending network, and NFT projects in a secure, transparent, and globally accessible way. Getting started on the CUBISwap platform only requires a supported cryptocurrency wallet. We do not require customers to register, and do not have a "know your customer" process.
To get started with CUBISwap: Join by interacting with our community, using our DeFi platform, and purchasing our native utility tokens, $CUBI Swap between different cryptocurrency tokens on opBNB using our decentralized exchange Create liquidity between cryptocurrency token pairs to receive liquidity provider (LP) tokens, which can earn trading fees (liquidity mining) and be staked in Yield Farms to earn $CUBI Stake $CUBI in Staking Pools to earn tokens from partner projects Lend and borrow crypto assets with the CUBISwap Lending Network Participate in IDO for new crypto projects Purchase Treasury Bills with LP to receive discounted $CUBI or partner tokens that vest over time Crypto projects can partner with CUBISwap to: List their tokens on our decentralized exchange Receive advisory services from our team Network with our robust partnership ecosystem Co-market with us to acquire new users Create Yield Farms to incentivize users to add liquidity for their token on our exchange Raise capital through IDO Whether you're new to crypto or a DeFi veteran, CUBISwap has the tools and the community to support your decentralized finance needs.
CUBISWAP (CUBI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of CUBISWAP (CUBI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CUBI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CUBI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
