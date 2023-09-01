Cuckadoodledoo (CUCK) Tokenomics
At it's core Cuckadoodledoo is a foundation of crypto enthusiasts who want to stick it to bad actors in the space. This also includes a suite of products to come such as a lotto bot, DAO, and P2E metaverse game. Cuckadoodledoo is working to implement the below utilities: Feeling cucky lotto bot A lottery system in which Cuckholders can enter drawings. All entries will be split between the prize pool and the treasury.
CuckadoodleDA0 The foundation for all Cuckholders to ideate, discuss, and pass proposals for the benefit of the eCucksystem.
Cluck farm IP Incentivizing. Stake CUCK LP Tokens to earn a reward token for free which will be used for Cuckadoodledood NFT Minting and other future utilities. There will be a tax on buys/sells of the farm token, which will be used for CUCK buy backs and treasury.
Cuckledoodledoods These will be your Avatars and all access passes to the entire eCucksystem.
CUCK FIGHTS This will be our P2E game in which Cuckadoodledoods will team up as well as go at each other in the field of battle.
CUCKINGHAM PALACE METAVERSE A palace within a city that will act as the foundation for our metaverse (4 football fields long worth of land already acquired).
Understanding the tokenomics of Cuckadoodledoo (CUCK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CUCK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CUCK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
