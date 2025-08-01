CUPSEY Price (CUPSEY)
CUPSEY (CUPSEY) is currently trading at 0.0014116 USD with a market cap of $ 1.41M USD. CUPSEY to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of CUPSEY to USD was $ -0.000299218079304611.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CUPSEY to USD was $ -0.0009324764.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CUPSEY to USD was $ +0.0098933828.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CUPSEY to USD was $ +0.00127677115944066782.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000299218079304611
|-17.48%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0009324764
|-66.05%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0098933828
|+700.86%
|90 Days
|$ +0.00127677115944066782
|+946.96%
Discover the latest price analysis of CUPSEY: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.62%
-17.48%
+45.71%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The plushie toy mascot of pump fun on the Solana blockchain. Collaborating with an Etsy and TikTok vendor we have brought $CUPSEY to the eyes of non crypto people, and crypto people get to purchase the pump fun mascot and create origional content with their plushie. For every plushie purchased 1 is donated to a children’s hospital to children who are unfortunately in tough situations. Bringing the happy pill to children when they could use it most.
