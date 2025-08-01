What is CUPSEY (CUPSEY)

The plushie toy mascot of pump fun on the Solana blockchain. Collaborating with an Etsy and TikTok vendor we have brought $CUPSEY to the eyes of non crypto people, and crypto people get to purchase the pump fun mascot and create origional content with their plushie. For every plushie purchased 1 is donated to a children’s hospital to children who are unfortunately in tough situations. Bringing the happy pill to children when they could use it most.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

CUPSEY (CUPSEY) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

CUPSEY (CUPSEY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of CUPSEY (CUPSEY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CUPSEY token's extensive tokenomics now!