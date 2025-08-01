Curetopia Price (CURES)
Curetopia (CURES) is currently trading at 0.02411714 USD with a market cap of $ 949.74K USD. CURES to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Curetopia to USD was $ -0.00214699955394616.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Curetopia to USD was $ +0.0056492109.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Curetopia to USD was $ -0.0013441229.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Curetopia to USD was $ -0.004038689648109112.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00214699955394616
|-8.17%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0056492109
|+23.42%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0013441229
|-5.57%
|90 Days
|$ -0.004038689648109112
|-14.34%
Discover the latest price analysis of Curetopia: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.36%
-8.17%
+3.31%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Join our mission to cure every rare disease on the planet. We’ll stop at nothing to help patient communities no matter how small - boldly venturing wherever the pursuit of life-changing biological breakthroughs may take us. The $CURES utility token will allow rare disease communities to participate in the governance of life-changing research that directly impacts them. Our core operating principle is "by patients, for patients."
