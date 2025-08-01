What is Curio Gas Token (CGT)

Curio Gas Token (CGT) is the main token of the CurioDAO ecosystem and the native base coin in Curio's network - Curio Chain. The CurioDAO ecosystem includes its multi-chain products (dApps) such as Real-world Assets Tokenization Launchpad, Capital DEX (AMM DEX), and RollApp NFT Launchpad. Curio Chain is an application-specific blockchain (AppChain) of the hybrid real-world asset tokenization system by CurioDAO. The Curio Chain, built as a parachain based on Substrate and connected to the Kusama network, brings CurioDAO products into the Polkadot ecosystem and implements innovative features such as improved governance mechanism - OpenGov, and EVM-compatibility for dApps by CurioDAO.

Curio Gas Token (CGT) Resource Official Website

Curio Gas Token (CGT) Tokenomics

